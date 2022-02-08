Monroe County woman who starved her dogs gets six months in jail

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Davee Ridgeway, the woman whose dogs were found locked in a trailer without food, water or heat entered guilty pleas and was immediately sentenced Monday.

One of the dogs died, the other survived with veterinary care and rehabilitation.

According to authorities, Ridgeway entered guilty pleas to three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

The judge sentenced her to one year in jail but suspended half of that, so Ridgeway will spend six months behind bars.

She is also prohibited from owning animals for five years, and she will be on probation for five years.

The judge allowed her time to put in her notice at work, so she is to self-report to jail on Feb. 21.