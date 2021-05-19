Monroe County Sheriff’s Investigating Possible Homicide By Gunshot Wounds

(WTRF) The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide at a Beallsville residence.

Sheriff’s say they received a call from a female that she found her son, Timothy Frame, age 39, possibly deceased at their residence on Varner Rdg Rd.

Sheriff’s say Monroe County Road units arrived on the scene and discovered that the male was deceased by multiple gunshot wounds

The death of Frame is currently being investigated and no information of a subject has been given.

