BEALLSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s been a weekend of driving, destruction and dirt roads in Beallsville.

Tracks were set at Outback Motorsports for a truck and tractor pull, demolition derby and concert.

The crowd enjoyed the powerful engines operated by drivers from well beyond the Ohio Valley, before the evening mellowed out with Neal McCoy and Travis Denning on Saturday.

McCoy says the competition may be new to him, but performing for Ohio’s country fans certainly isn’t.

“I’ve never been to a real live truck, tractor pull, so this is my first one and I enjoy it…This is back in our territory where we performed a lot at Jamboree in the Hills. So we’re glad to come back this year. I think we probably have some Jambo fans out there.” Neal McCoy, Country singer and headline act

Saturday wasn’t the only night to feature a sunset concert—

Taylor Jo and the Copper Creek Band and Joe Nichols took the stage Friday.