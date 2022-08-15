MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office said an Ohio man who was shot by officers after charging at them naked with a spear will face trial next month.

42-year-old Aaron Hulbert of Powhatan Point appeared in court on Monday.

He is charged with attempted burglary and attempted murder.

The Prosecutor’s Office said he did not enter a plea and the case will go to trial next month.

The charges come from an incident last October. Monroe County Sherriff’s Deputies say they were responding to a call of a structure fire in Center Township, which was a suspected arson.

The next day, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office got several calls from people in the same area, saying a naked man was pounding on their door.

According to the Sheriff’s Office at the time, deputies arrived at one of those homes and Hulbert charged the officers with a homemade spear. He was shot by an officer with the Woodsfield Police Department and taken to the hospital.

Hulbert was then taken to the Monroe County Jail.

