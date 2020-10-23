Neighbor fatally shoots dog in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Monroe County Sheriff Charles R. Black, Jr. confirms that a neighbor fatally shot a dog today outside Lewsville.
The dog got loose and ran to the neighbor’s house, and that’s when the neighbor shot it.
The neighbor alleges the dog was “aggressive.”
The sheriff’s office is forwarding information to the Monroe County prosecutor, James Peters.
