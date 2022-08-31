A crash in Monroe County has taken the life of a 20-year-old.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 78 near milepost 32 in Salem Township, Monroe County.

Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Colbat was traveling west on State Route 78 when the driver traveled left of center and struck a 2022 Kia Telluride occupied by three people.

The driver of the Colbat, Owen Dane Neff, of Barnesville, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people in the Kia, Matthew Alleman, age 25, Olivia Alleman, age 22, and their 2-year daughter had serious non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.