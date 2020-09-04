Ohio Hills Health Services Opening New Facility; Expected to Care for 15,000 Residents

The Ohio Hills Health Services that provided 3,500 people living in the Woodsfield-area with care is growing.

It’s just a year away from opening a new facility.

15,000 people is about just how many health officials say the new facility is expected to care for. It will be a new home for the Monroe Family Health Center in Woodsfield.

The services at this new facility won’t be any different than what they already have. There’s just expected to be more room for them.

Services will be ranging anywhere from family medicine to dental, behavioral health counseling, to even physical therapy.

“We’re very excited about the new building here in Woodsfield, replacing our existing facility with a new, twice as large state-of-the-art facility.” Jeff Britton, CEO of the Monroe Family Health Center

The new facility will also be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including new X-ray and Diagnostic equipment.

This has been a three-year-long project in-the-making. The old facility has stood in the same place in Woodsfield for 44 years.

Move-in isn’t anticipated until Fall of 2021.