Ohio man dies after falling through a roof at worksite in Monroe County

An Ohio man was pronounced dead after he fell through a roof at a worksite in Monroe County.

Deputy Jason Rinard says a 37-year-old from Wellington, Ohio was working for West Roofing Systems at the Hannibal Industrial Park when the victim was in an area of the roof where he wasn’t supposed to be and fell through.

Monroe County Sheriff believes the fall to be approximately 60 to 70 feet to the floor.

There were at least 3 workers on the job site as well who provided first aid until Sardis fire and EMS arrived on the scene.

Dep. Rinard said a Health Net helicopter was called and the crew pronounced the man deceased.

OHSA is currently investigating the workplace incident.