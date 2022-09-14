The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person on State Route 7 near milepost 11 in Lee Township, Monroe County, Ohio.

Troopers say on Tuesday, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser failed to yield when entering State Route 7 from a private lot. Troopers say the Chrysler was struck by a 2019 Peterbilt commercial truck northbound on SR7.

The driver of the Chrysler, Mark Duane Bowen, age 63, of Sardis, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the Peterbilt, Elwin Derawan Thomas, age 34, was not in jured.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.