Two people were arrested in Monroe County after they were found by a man allegedly sleeping in his building.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call that a male in Malaga Twp stating that he found 2 unknown persons sleeping in his building.

Deputy Miller along with Deputy Ramsay said they arrived on the scene a short time later and placed Talon Feucht, and Danielle Hannahs under arrest.

The couple was taken to the Monroe County Jail where they are currently being held on charges of Burglary, Trespassing, Possession of drug abuse instruments, and Possession of controlled substance.