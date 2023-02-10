An Ohio woman was arrested after she was found with items of drug use in a vehicle she was driving according to deputies.

Monroe County Deputies say they initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Journey along State Route 78 in Lewisville and noticed a small child in the back seat of the vehicle.

A K-9 was requested at the scene to assist, and deputies say a the dog had a positive hit for narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found multiple items consistent with drug use, most specifically crack cocaine.

The items found, according to deputies include cooking spoons, syringes, and crack cocaine paraphernalia.

Deputies say they also found open containers of alcoholic beverages.

Deputies placed Amanda D. Caretti under arrest and charged her with possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering children.