Search continues for missing child in Ohio River

MONROE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The search continues for a missing 7-year-old boy that appears to have fallen into the Ohio River on Sunday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black, the search began around 4:45pm on Sunday, with crews looking until 1:00am. The search resumed at 8:00am Monday morning, and went on until 3:00am Tuesday morning until the divers were too exhausted to continue.

The search resumed at 8:00am Tuesday morning, with dive teams from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio among the volunteers. There is also a helicopter flying over the river banks searching for the boy. Additionally, cadaver dogs are searching the area where officials think the boy may be.

Sheriff Black says that the effort of the volunteers has been impressive, but there is still nothing concrete yet. Divers are continuing to search in areas marked by sonar.

