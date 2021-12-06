Shop With A Cop made everyone happy—kids as well as Monroe County law enforcers

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Wal Mart saw a large number of shoppers surge through the front doors Monday morning.

Half were children with big smiles on their faces. The other half were deputies and correctional officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, also with big smiles.

Their annual Shop With A Cop program was canceled last year due to COVID, but on Monday they were back, picking out everything from doll houses to tennis shoes to makeup kits.

The young man I just shopped with had a pretty even keel of clothes, toys and a couple of Nintendo games. This is kind of the highlight of our year because we always see the negativity. This is the time we get to be with the youth and kind of build and bridge that gap that we’ve had over the past few years. Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County

The sheriff says 125 Monroe County children will get to shop with a cop this year.

The first half went to the St. Clairsville Wal Mart Monday morning. The second half will go to the New Martinsville Wal Mart Tuesday morning.