SOEA fights for high-quality education for students; hundreds rally

Woodsfield, Ohio (WTRF) – The Switzerland of Ohio Education Association is fighting for what they believe could give their kids high-quality education, but there’s still no resolution.

“There is nothing more that the Switzerland of Ohio Education Association members want than a fair contract.” Karissa Woodell, SOEA spokesperson

The SOEA isn’t just rallying for a new contract… alone. Hundreds of community members, teachers, and local associations also stand by this.

“The last thing we want is to be out of our classrooms. We’ve had so much of that this fall. Karissa Woodell, SOEA spokesperson

Even Kindergarten teacher Melissa Hopper agrees.

“It would be very pleasing if we could go back to teaching.” Melissa Hooper, kindergarten teacher at Woodsfield Elementary

The association says they’ve gone three months without a contract, but now they’re asking for what they say is a fair deal.

SOEA’s talking about a contract that could support the health and safety of the students during this pandemic.

“The biggest thing for us is the use of our sick days.” Karissa Woodell, SOEA spokesperson

This means sick days could be used where they see fit.

Now the association says this contract isn’t just about pay. At the same time, the school district has offered the teachers a 15% base salary increase. This would be over a three-year contract.

While the district says it wants quality teachers to come and stay with them, the SOEA still wants a compromise that supports all students success.

“We’re pushing for the betterment of this district for our students, and we want to be respected and we want to be heard.” Melissa Hooper, kindergarten teacher at Woodsfield Elementary

The association says all options must remain on the table, including a possible strike, but also says they’re optimistic the School Board will come to a fair agreement.

“We want a fair contract agreement. We will continue to bargain in good faith, and we’ll get there.” Karissa Woodell, SOEA spokesperson

The Association members voted almost unanimously to authorize a 10-day strike notice on Sunday. The next mediated bargaining session is set for December 15th.