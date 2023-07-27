MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Looking for something to do this Saturday?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is having their Sunsational Saturday Part at the Park event in Clarington Ohio.

It’s from noon to 8 PM at Clarinda Park.

There will be inflatables, dunk tank, vendors, food trucks, live entertainment along with the Future Farmers of America who will be serving pulled pork sandwiches for donations!

This year they will be having a special guest in the dunk tank, Trooper Ryan Bernard from the Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post!

All proceeded from the tank are going to their local cancer gas cards and Beallsville Rally for Life.

“We’re really excited we love to give back to the communities where we live and we work. Monroe County is the heart and the home of OVC FCU and it has been that way since 1960, were honored and appreciative to be able to participate in an event like this.” Trisha Farrell – Branch Manager Woodsfield/Marietta Ohio Valley Community Federal Credit Union

“Best thing about this I want to say is it’s almost bitter sweet to, some people say we didn’t know Clarington had a park. Well it’s been here for years and Clarington town Council has done an exceptional job of updating the equipment. Precision Excavating has done an amazing job updating the basketball court. So just a lot of cool things and we have a lot of great sponsors. We have 16 sponsors that just come out of the woodwork, want to be a part of this so we invite everybody out for Sunsational Saturday party at the park here in Clarington.” Megan Kinzy – Office Manager/Chamber Liaison Monroe County Chamber of Commerce

There is also a Sensory Playtime available from 10 AM to 12 PM.

It is also free admission and is open to everyone.