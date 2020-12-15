WOODSFIELD, OH – The Switzerland of Ohio Education Association (SOEA)
announced Tuesday evening a tentative contract agreement has been reached with the
Switzerland of Ohio Local School Board.
After eight hours of discussions during the latest federally mediated negotiation session,
SOEA is pleased a fair contract has been tentatively agreed upon by both bargaining
teams. The tentative agreement will now go to the full SOEA membership and school
board members to vote whether to ratify the contract deal.
SOEA President Neil Ritchie said “I am pleased to announce that a tentative agreement
has been reached pending bargaining member and school board ratification.”
At this time, contract details can not be discussed. After the contract is voted on by the
SOEA general membership, more information will be shared.
SOEA would like to thank the SOEA negotiations team, the school board, and our
communities for standing behind us and helping both sides come to a fair agreement
that is in the best interest of the entire school district.
- Switzerland of Ohio Education Association Announces Tentative Contract Agreement
- Winter Freeze Shelter opens at new location
- With Electoral College vote in, McConnell recognizes Biden’s win
- Senate committee debates competing COVID-19 relief bills for live event industry
- WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital rolls out their vaccine for employees