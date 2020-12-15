Switzerland of Ohio Education Association Announces Tentative Contract Agreement

The Switzerland of Ohio Education Association and the Switzerland of Ohio Local School Board reached a tentative contract agreement on December 15th.

WOODSFIELD, OH – The Switzerland of Ohio Education Association (SOEA)

announced Tuesday evening a tentative contract agreement has been reached with the

Switzerland of Ohio Local School Board.



After eight hours of discussions during the latest federally mediated negotiation session,

SOEA is pleased a fair contract has been tentatively agreed upon by both bargaining

teams. The tentative agreement will now go to the full SOEA membership and school

board members to vote whether to ratify the contract deal.



SOEA President Neil Ritchie said “I am pleased to announce that a tentative agreement

has been reached pending bargaining member and school board ratification.”



At this time, contract details can not be discussed. After the contract is voted on by the

SOEA general membership, more information will be shared.



SOEA would like to thank the SOEA negotiations team, the school board, and our

communities for standing behind us and helping both sides come to a fair agreement

that is in the best interest of the entire school district.