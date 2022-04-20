MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Grief counselors are set up in various parts of Swiss Hills Career Center Wednesday, after Tuesday’s death of one student and injury of another in a vehicle crash.



Dr. Matt Unger, director of Career Technical Education, said both girls were 16 and both were in their junior year.



He said the girl who died was a welding student and the girl who survived was a med tech student.



Dr. Unger said the names are not yet being released.



School Counselor Luke Smathers said he met with each class Wednesday morning, talked through their concerns and told them grief counselors were available.



He said many students were taking advantage of those services.



“There are a lot of tears, a lot of disbelief and shock,” Smathers noted. “It’s just as you would expect. All these students are tight knit.”



Dr. Unger said there are plans for a picture array, a balloon release and perhaps a more permanent tribute like a tree planting in the days ahead.



They said they were touched at the huge outpouring of support from the community, including from several counseling services and several county agencies.



The girl who was injured has been released from the hospital, according to unconfirmed reports.