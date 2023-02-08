MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr.

Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During the course of the arrests, detectives and deputies located methamphetamine, currency, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

All subjects are currently being housed at the Monroe County Jail on the following charges:

Trentity D. Abbott: one count of Drug Trafficking, one count of Drug Possession;

Tosha M. McCloud: one count of Drug Possession, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;

Nathaniel D. Hannahs: one count of Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments

The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville, and Glouster Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.