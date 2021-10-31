Two men found murdered by gunshot in Monroe County dumpsite; One arrested

Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Monroe County dumpsite.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a female that she saw three men leaving a residence where that she was at to take trash up over the hill in the forest.

The female told the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that this was just off of SR 26 South of Woodsfield Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the female stated that only one male returned to the residence and took off in his vehicle.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Wildlife said they were able to locate two of the men found at the dumpsite and the suspect that left the scene who is currently at the Monroe County Jail.

The victim’s and suspect’s names will not be released until proper notification to the family, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

