Two Monroe County men are dead, a third was flown to the hospital after traffic crash

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A vehicle veered off the road, went into a ditch then struck a tree, killing both passengers and injuring the driver, according to Sgt. Brian McFarland of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. McFarland said the crash was discovered by a passing motorist at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 145 in Belmont County near Beallsville .

He said 25-year-old Cody Mundy of Beallsville and 23-year-old Joshua Stewart of Clarington were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 25-year-old Dustin Shriver of Beallsville, was flown by Med Flight to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Officials believe alcohol was involved in the crash.


