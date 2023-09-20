MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people following a traffic stop where drugs were found in a vehicle, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Allen L. Brown and Jessica D. Goddard were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail on various charges.

Deputy David Miller initiated a traffic stop on their vehicle along Route 7 near Barnes Run Road for a registration violation. During the course of the traffic stop, K9 officer Max indicated for the presence of narcotics along the drivers side door seam.

Lt. Russell was also on scene and noticed a small zipper-style bag in Goddard’s hand when she and Brown exited the vehicle. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says Goddard admitted to Russell that the bag contained contraband.

Lt. Yonley and Deputy Miller searched the bag and the interior of the vehicle and recovered methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug abuse instruments and $580 in cash.

While officers were transporting Brown to the Monroe County Jail, he admitted that he had initially given officers a false name.

