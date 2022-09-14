MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County that resulted in the deaths of two people on State Route 78 near milepost 23 in Adams Township.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 5:13 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt entered State Route 78 westbound from State Route 536. A 2016 Dodge Ram truck was traveling eastbound on State Route 78 when the two vehicles collided in the westbound lane of State Route 78.



The driver of the 2009 Chevrolet, Donald Persinger, 85, of Woodsfield, Ohio, and passenger Martha Dawson, 85, of Caldwell, Ohio, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, David Griffin Jr., 28, of Sardis, Ohio, was injured as a result of the crash and was transported to Wetzel County Hospital for treatment.

Assisting agencies on the scene included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Woodsfield Fire and EMS Squad 4, Clarington EMS, Monroe County Coroner’s Office, Stephen’s Towing and A&S Towing.

The OSHP says the crash remains under investigation at this time.