OHIO VALLEY (WTRF)- Earlier this week, President Biden announced the United States is banning imports of Russian oil.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Association says we can fill this gap.

The ban also includes coal and liquefied natural gas.

Experts say those products combined only make up about 8% of the U.S. imports.

But how will this impact the Utica Shale Formation, which is Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio?

Mike Chadsey is the Director of Public Relations, and he says they’re watching closely and prepared to pick up the slack where it’s needed.

As a global commodity, like crude oil is, any one of those dominoes falls that will have a dramatic impact. So, our state material viewers is what’s happening in Ukraine right now will impact Monroe County and beyond because we are connected through crude oil, we’re connected through natural gas and that’s why it’s really important. Our message to the White House today and beyond is unleash American energy. Let us do what we do best. We can power our economy safely, cleanly, and affordably. Mike Chadsey, Director of Public Relations, OOGA

The tri-state area has been climbing its way to the top of natural gas producers in the nation.

Chadsey says as the Russian-Ukraine war continues, all they can do is wait and hope for the best.