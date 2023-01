WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on drug charges early on New Year’s Day, according to the Monroe County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Angela Mcnemar, 45, from Paden City, West Virginia was arrested by Deputy Miller after a traffic stop on State Route 7 in Hannibal, Ohio.

Officers transported Mcnemar to the Monroe County Jail where she is being held on charges of Possession of Meth, and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.