Three women have been arrested in Monroe County, Ohio after a traffic stop.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped a Green Subaru for multiple violations in Hannibal Ohio.

During the stop deputies say they found Meth and drug paraphernalia.

The three individuals in the car, Mary Sidel, Crystal Slonaker and Melanie Lewis were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said before the three women were booked Slonaker provided information that she was hiding a meth smoking device and Correction Officers found the meth smoking device.

While being booked in to the jail, Sidel said that she needed to use the bathroom before going through the body scanner, according to the officials.

Officials say Sidel tried to discard Meth that was hidden inside of her body cavity.

All three suspects are currently being held on the following charges:

Mary Sidel: Possession of Meth, Conveyance and Tampering with evidence

Melanie Lewis: Possession of Meth and Tampering with Evidence

Crystal Slonaker: Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug abuse instruments and Tampering with evidence