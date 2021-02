Woodsfield, Ohio (WTRF)- A Woodsfield man has been arrested after an investigation by the Monroe County Detective Unit.

Todd Mugrage, age 56, was then charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials and placed in the Monroe County Jail.

On 2-23-2021 a warrant was issued for Todd for the charge of Rape of a minor.

He is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.