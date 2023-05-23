WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – The weather wouldn’t cooperate for Veteran’s Day, so now the Village of Woodsfield is trying again to honor Vietnam Veterans with a welcome home parade.

On June 3 they hope the community comes and lines Main Street to give our heroes a big celebration that’s more than 50 years overdue.

“They did not get the welcome home they deserved, so this is for them.” John Rieck, Post Adjutant, American Legion Post 87

The parade will kick off at noon.

Not only are any Vietnam Veterans from the area invited to attend, but they also need marching bands, fire departments, police departments car and motorcycle clubs, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts or any other group interested in marching in a parade.

Organizers say they want this event to be big, so they also have plans to line the route with American flags.

“We had 17 flags that used to be in the square of Woodsfield. We have donations to purchase 70 more to line all up and down the streets, Main Street and Court Street in Woodsfield.” John Rieck, Post Adjutant, American Legion Post 87

There will be a float for all the veterans to ride on, but they can also bring their own special vehicles if they would prefer.

E-mail woodsfieldveteransparade@gmail.com or visit the Woodsfield Welcome Home Parade for Vietnam Veterans Facebook page to learn more, or to RSVP if you are a Vietnam veteran.