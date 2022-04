Richmond, OH. (WTRF) – This was just the second time the teams had met this season.

Morgantown jumped out to a 2-0 lead and didn’t look back from there. It added to its lead to make it 3-0.

Wheeling Park didn’t score until the bottom of the fourth when Grant Simon smacked a 2 out RBI single.

The Mohigans added 2 more in the 5th inning. Caleb Cottle shot one over the diving Will James and Ryan Fluharty crossed the plate to make it 5-1.

Morgantown went on to win the OVAC 5-A Championship 8-2.