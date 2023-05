WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–The No. 2 Wheeling Park Patriots hosted the No. 3 Morgantown Mohigans for the WVSSAC Class AAA Region 1 Section 1 play.

Morgantown adds a few more to the board in the 6th.

Score 6-2 Park trails.@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/5EQcpWaI3X — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 4, 2023

The Patriots fall to Morgantown 7-2. Next Wheeling Park battles Brooke at home tomorrow.

Morgantown will face John Marshall at JM.@WTRF7News @WPHS_Softball pic.twitter.com/vFdOBeUlHf — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 4, 2023

Morgantown beat Park in seven innings with a final score of 7-2.

Morgantown will play No. 1 John Marshall in Glen Dale and Wheeling Park will host No. 4 Brooke on Friday at 5:30 p.m.