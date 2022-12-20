MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – America’s Got Talent winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. was at the Strand Theatre on Tuesday, December 20 for his 12th annual Home for the Holidays Tour.

12 is the lucky holiday number, with 12 performances in 12 different towns in the Mountain State.

Along with the Christmas classics, for the first time ever, special guests “The Cline Twins,” young Canadian brothers from the 2022 America’s Got Talent season brought their hockey stick skills to add a new visual aspect for audiences.

Attendees were encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the show of their choice for Landau’s “Kids Joy Toy Drive” and, in exchange, receive a digital copy of his “Christmas Made For Two” full-length Christmas album.