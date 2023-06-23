MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police Lt. Steve Kosek confirms the body found in the Ohio River Friday evening was that of Wayne Wilson.

Police say 30-year-old Wayne Wilson of Moundsville drove his truck to the middle of the Arch A. Moore Bridge in Moundsville at 3:50 PM Tuesday and jumped.

Later Tuesday night, police say they were contacted by a local business that had surveillance video that showed a person jumping off of the bridge and swimming to the shore on the West Virginia side.

Police spent the past few days searching for Wilson.

Kosek says Wilson’s body was found in close proximity to the Moundsville Bridge.

Wilson’s body will be sent to Charleston for an autopsy, according to Kosek.