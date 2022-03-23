Saturday, March 26, 2022, Central Sisters will have its inaugural all-female career fair from 10:30 am to 12 pm at Central School in Moundsville.

Central Sisters is a female youth mentoring program involving the fifth-grade females of Central Elementary School and the high school females at John Marshall High School.

The event showcases females in a variety of occupations including attendees who are in the education field, the medical field, cosmetology, engineering, secretaries, and trade jobs.

Representatives at each career table will provide information to the girls about how to obtain their degrees, licenses, or certificates and what each occupation entails every day.

The goal of the career fair is to allow the young girls to see the world has many opportunities for females, even in more male-dominant fields.

Allyson Varlas, Central Elementary School Title 1 teacher, founded Central Sisters in 2019 to promote healthy relationships among females, empower females, and give them experiences they may not receive outside of the school building.