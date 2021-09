The City of Moundsville is moving to a mask mandate effective today. (Monday, September 13)

Masks or face covering will be mandatory at all confined indoor places owned and/or operated by the City of Moundsville, providing social distancing cannot be maintained.

The mandate will be for employees, City Council, all Boards and Commissions, and visitors.

The City of Moundsville is moving to a mask mandate in an effort to keep our visitors and employees safe.