Comment hearing set on Mitchell plant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Public comment is being sought on a case that could affect the future of three coal-fired power plants in West Virginia.

The state Public Service Commission scheduled a hearing for this week in a reopened case.

The PSC last month granted Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power Co. a certificate to make modifications needed to comply with environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants.

The commission reopened the case this month and set an evidentiary hearing on Friday with a public comment hearing to be held on the same day, at 8 a.m.

