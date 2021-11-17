Dunkin’ sign says Moundsville getting a franchise soon

There have been rumors before of a Dunkin’ coming to Moundsville, West Virginia, earlier this year.

It was in February when rumors swirled about a Dunkin’ taking over the Subway inside the Moundsville Walmart.

7News reached out to Dunkin’ during this time and was told there ‘are no official announcements related to a store opening in Moundsville, WV at this time.’

Well, it seems like that has changed because a sign out front of the Walmart area in Moundsville shows a coming soon sign for Dunkin’.

There is no official word from the Dunkin’ franchise if a Dunkin’ location is headed to Moundsville, 7News reached out Tuesday morning and is waiting for a response.

Stick with 7News for updates on an official word