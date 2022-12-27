MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)

The New Year is right around the corner and with that comes New Year’s Resolutions!

And a big one is getting into shape!

7News stopped over at the Moundsville Planet Fitness to see how to keep those resolutions of trying to get healthy.

Planet Fitness is known for their no gymintimidation, which is perfect for first time goers.

Workers say those wanting to get fit and stay fit should start out small and stay consistent.

“So we actually have a fitness trainer here, Sam, that’s free with all of our memberships. You’re able to sit down one on one with him, build your own personalized workout program based on your goals and needs. we try to build more so a healthy lifestyle and just being active and fit more than the bodybuilding, powerlifting aspect of the gym. We just want you to come in, have a good time and build like a social networking here.” Julian Dennis – Moundsville Planet Fitness Club Manager

If you would like to take a tour or if you have any questions you can call 304-205-0150.