MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — New Year’s Eve is a time for fun and celebration.

Many folks throughout the Ohio Valley will be out and about a various parties and celebrations throughout the area.



But a fun night could take a bad turn because of impaired driving.



However, as they have done for the past 20 years, one local law firm is once again doing their part to keep folks safe.



Gold, Khourey & Turak is partnering with IC Cab Company to provide a free ride home for anyone who has too much to drink.



The free cab rides will begin at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and run until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.



The rides are limited to a fifteen mile radius of Wheeling or Moundville. It includes Shadyside, Martins Ferry, Bridgeport and St Clairsville.

“We want people to celebrate safely but we want to get the message out there and keep the message out there that driving impaired is dangerous. It’s dangerous, not only for the driver but for the other people that are on the road and we want to try to go do our part to eliminate impaired driving so that the roads are safer for everybody on New Years Eve.” Christopher Turak, Attorney, GKT

The IC Cab Company asks that you give them at least a one hour notice since they will be quite busy on New Year’s Eve.



Also they will provide the one-way ride to your home and not to another celebration.