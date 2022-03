Grand Vue Park will be hosting a new exciting event this spring/summer with glow mini golf.

Starting on June 3rd the mini-golf course will be glowing in the dark.

Glow mini-golf will be offered at the park on June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, and July 29.

The event will go from 9 pm- 11 pm and will cost $7.00.

You can contact the park for more information with questions at 304-845-9810 or check out the vent page on Facebook