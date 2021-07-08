“It’s staggering” Ambush-style attacks on officers up 91% from last year



(WTRF)- Ambush-style attacks on police have increased dramatically since last year. From January 1 to June 30 attacks are up 91 percent.

This is data gathered by the National Fraternal Ordinance of the Police.

Their data shows from the beginning of January to the end of June–

150 officers were shot– 28 were killed.

51 officers were shot in ambush attacks.

🚨Witnessing a SURGE in violence against the brave men and women of law enforcement. Ambush-Style Attacks on officers are up 91% from 2020 (YTD). So far this year:



⚠️ 150 Officers Shot



⚠️ 28 Officers Killed by Gunfire



⚠️ 51 Officers Shot in 40 Ambush-style Attacks pic.twitter.com/hP4WtyScUj — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) July 1, 2021

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms, says these numbers are “staggering.”

That’s well outside the margin of error. That’s absolutely a problem and there’s definitely something going on. Statistically, ambushes are statistically almost insignificant. So when ambushes rise, that’s telling. It’s disturbing what it is. Sheriff Bill Helms | Marshall County

Sheriff Helms went on to says his heart is always with fellow officers across the nation, especially during difficult times.