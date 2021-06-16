Moundsville man sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) – Jason Alexander Ruskin, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 21 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Ruskin, 28, pled guilty in January 2021 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Ruskin, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in August 2020 in Marshall County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.