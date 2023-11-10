The Moundsville Aldi finally has an opening date. Aldi plans to open in Marshall County on November 16.

The first 100 customers who enter the Aldi Moundsville store will receive a “Golden Ticket” that could be worth up to $100.

Aldi’s will also give customer a chance to win a $500 gift card between November 16- November 19.

“This is going to give another alternative shopping destination for groceries, and I think that’s great for our residents. And it also is good for people coming into town,” said Rick Healy Moundsville City Manager.

Aldi in Moundsville also plans to offer delivery along with curbside pick up.

A time for the grand opening has not been made available at this time.