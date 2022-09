MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s been three years in the making and the biggest project the city of Moundsville has ever seen.

It’s a 12 million dollar municipal building. Thursday, the City of Moundsville broke ground on a new municipal building.

In July, the building commission approved the use of supplemental bonds totaling just over 9 million dollars.

City Manager Rick Healy tells 7 News that there will be no direct taxation to the residents of Moundsville.