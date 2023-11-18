MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) –

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in one local town.



The holiday season officially kicked off in Moundsville Saturday.



Thousands of people lined the streets for the 53rd Annual Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. That crowd included lots of kids hoping some candy would be headed their way.



The parade started on 2nd Avenue and made its way through town on Jefferson Avenue.



There were nearly one hundred attractions this year including fire trucks, floats, vintage cars, bands and of course the main attraction, Santa himself.