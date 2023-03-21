MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Employees from the City of Moundsville are going to see a significant pay raise per hour and updated benefits in the next year.

City council passed the proposed 2023-2024 general fund budget which will give an additional $2.45 raise for the police department and a $1.00 raise for the street and sanitation departments ABOVE the 5% increase.

It will also give the fire department a $1.00 per hour raise AFTER the 5% increase.

They also passed revisions to the health insurance benefits and vacation policies for city employees.