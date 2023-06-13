MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new life saving resource is being added to the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department.

The Marshall County Commissioners have approved the purchase of a new Utility Terrain Vehicle to replace the current UTV that has been in service for 13 years.

The vehicle will provide transportation for personnel and medical equipment and will also have a rescue skid that will allow transportation of injured victims. The vehicle’s purpose will be to access emergency calls that are in large terrains or remote areas that regular response vehicles may not be able to access.

”We’ve had emergencies in more rural and hard terrain areas of the county. With this piece of apparatus they’ll be able to gain access to those a little bit more readily and also two is it’ll actually be better for any victims or patients if they have to be extricated you know out of a remote area.” Tom Hart – Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

The vehicle will cost around $42,000 for the Emergency Management team to purchase and is expected to serve the department for several years.