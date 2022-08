The city of Moundsville will be hosting a Community Day event on Saturday.

The event will be from 12pm-4pm on August 20 at the Moundsville Riverfront Park.

The event is expected to have:

Inflatables

Sand Art

Safety House

Obstacle Course

Shooting Range

Free Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and Sno Cones

There will also be a cardio drumming demonstration at noon.