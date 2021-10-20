Moundsville man admits to fraud charge

Francis Tucker, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a fraud charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Tucker, 67, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Structuring Financial Transactions to Evade Reporting Requirements.” Tucker admitted to conducting withdrawals of proceeds from the sale of a property in Florida in a manner and, with the intent to avoid bank reporting requirements regarding certain cash transactions. This crime occurred in 2016.

Tucker faces up five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.