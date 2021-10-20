Moundsville man admits to fraud charge

Moundsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

Francis Tucker, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a fraud charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Tucker, 67, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Structuring Financial Transactions to Evade Reporting Requirements.” Tucker admitted to conducting withdrawals of proceeds from the sale of a property in Florida in a manner and, with the intent to avoid bank reporting requirements regarding certain cash transactions. This crime occurred in 2016.

Tucker faces up five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter