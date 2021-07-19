Moundsville man allegedly breaks into house, stalks woman who barricades herself in room and calls 911

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A tense stalking situation Sunday has landed a Moundsville man in the Belmont County Jail.



22-year-old Joshua Cowan of Moundsville was already facing domestic violence-related charges in Marshall County involving strangulation and sexual abuse.



Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says now he’s facing a list of additional charges in Belmont County, including retaliation, burglary, menacing by stalking, fugitive from justice, and resisting arrest.



Sheriff Lucas says Cowan allegedly called and texted his victim, a 20-year-old Bridgeport woman, for hours.



When she wouldn’t answer, Cowan allegedly showed up at her Bridgeport home Sunday at 11:30 a.m., broke in and searched for her, room by room.



She reportedly barricaded herself in one room and called 911.



Bridgeport Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and discovered Cowan jumping off the back porch and running away.



Sheriff Lucas says officers apprehended him and he is now in the Belmont County Jail with no bond allowed.



He is to be extradited back to Marshall County to face the original charges there first.