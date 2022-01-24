Moundsville man dead following early morning home fire

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One man is dead following a house fire in Marshall County late Saturday night.

Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says the fire started around 3 AM on 1608 Ruby Street.

Police responded to a mobile-home trailer that was already fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Chief Mitchell says a man in his sixties died in the fire.

One patient was transported to a local hospital by Marshall county EMS, according to Moundsville VFD

The Chief says no foul play is believed to be involved.

He says the Fire Marshal is investigating but crews believe the cause of the fire is “smoking-related.”

No names of those involved in the fire have been released at this time.

