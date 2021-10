UPDATE 10:30 AM

Moundsville Police were able to locate the missing child and returned the child back to the school with their mother.

Moundsville Police have reported a missing first-grader from McNich Primary School.

Police at this time do not have a description of the child but want the public to be on the lookout for a child by themselves walking around Moundsville.

The first-grader reportedly walked out of the school alone.

